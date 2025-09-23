Shrenu Parikh finds ‘divine timing’ in Navratri as she returns to television with her first mythological show

For actor Shrenu Parikh, Navratri celebrations have taken on a special meaning this year. The festival coincides with her return to television after a two-year break, and she calls the timing “super magical and divine”. Shrenu will be seen as Parvati in her first mythological show Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey, which she feels makes her comeback all the more memorable. Actor Shrenu Parikh

“Navratri is known for its lively atmosphere and bright lights, it holds a special place in my heart. It’s such an overwhelming phase for me when I feel closest to my Goddess, and it feels like whatever is being done takes us a step closer to her,” she says.

Recalling her early years in Vadodara, Gujarat, Shrenu describes the festival as a whirlwind of activity. “The ten days there, first as a kid and then as a teenager, were all about soaking in the festivities. We would shop before Navratri and plan a wardrobe for all eight or nine days of garba events. What fun that was,” she smiles. A self-proclaimed pro at dandiya and singing, she believes the festival’s true spirit lies in garba gatherings. “The essence of the festival for me lies in playing dandiya non-stop until you just drop dead. Even with my career bringing me to Mumbai, I make sure to return to Gujarat for the festivities, even if it is just for a day.”

The actor, known for shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ishqbaaaz, married actor Akshay Mhatre in December 2023 and took a break to focus on her family. Cherishing memories of her first Navratri as a newlywed, she recalls, “In Mumbai, the festival is different. During my first year of marriage, I made a special prasad, and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since, so here the festivities are at a different level.”

Now back at work, Shrenu says her return feels perfectly timed. Portraying Parvati during Navratri, she adds, is a blessing she will always hold close.