Shubman Gill's photo with rumoured ex Sara Tendulkar in London goes viral; fans say 'blud is so shy man'

Social media users had a field day after a photo of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar from a recent charity dinner in London began circulating online. The image, which shows the Indian Test captain smiling while seated in front of Sara, quickly caught the internet’s attention and reignited longstanding rumours about their relationship. Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

The moment was captured at a fundraising dinner organised by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh for his YouWeCan Foundation on Tuesday, this week. The event, which aimed to support cancer awareness and treatment efforts, was attended by a host of Indian cricketers, including the entire Test squad led by Shubman. Sara, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was also present at the dinner and shared glimpses of the evening on her social media, including group photos with her friends.

While the two weren’t photographed posing together, the viral frame showing them in the same space was enough to get the rumour mill spinning again. Fans flooded comment sections and reposts with speculation, jokes, and memes—some reading deeply into their body language, others just amused by the internet’s obsession with the duo.

Talk of a possible romance between Shubman and Sara first surfaced a few years ago when fans noticed subtle social media interactions between the two. Eventually, the buzz died down when they appeared to unfollow each other, prompting many to assume the rumours were overblown.

In April this year, Shubman stated in an interview that he had been single for more than three years due to his cricketing priorities. Meanwhile, Sara was linked briefly to actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, though reports in May hinted at a breakup.

Despite no official confirmation or public sightings as a couple, the latest photo has brought them back into the spotlight. It’s a reminder that when it comes to celebrity pairings—real or imagined—all it takes is one smile to send the internet spiraling!