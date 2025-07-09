Sara Tendulkar enjoys ‘little bit of business and pleasure’ in Switzerland with friends; dazzles in chic outfits. Pics

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is currently in Zurich, Switzerland, and on July 8, she took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from an outing with her friends. “A little bit of bizniz & a little bit of pleasure. Swipe to the end for my favourite video,” she captioned the post. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shared pictures from her stay in Zurich, Switzerland.

Also Read | Sara Tendulkar reveals diet and beauty secrets: 'I begin my mornings with water, nuts and a cup of black coffee'

Sara Tendulkar has a blast in Switzerland

Sara's post features several photos documenting her night out with her friends and her days in Zurich. According to her Instagram post, she is in Zurich to attend the Julius Baer Young Partners Program.

The post features scenic locations in Zurich, a picture of Sara attending a festival with her friends, photos of her night outs, a selfie of her dressed in a wine-coloured ensemble, a photo of her friends playing billiards, a video of a street performance, and another of her dancing on the streets of Zurich with her friends.

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's outfits

The post shows Sara dressed in three chic outfits. The wine-coloured dress features a cowl neckline, a sleeveless design, and a body-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves. She styled the ensemble with a dainty gold chain with an emerald pendant, a gold chunky bracelet, and gold hoop earrings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in wet, defined curls, she chose darkened brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips.

For the festival, Sara chose a black ensemble featuring an off-shoulder design and half-length sleeves. She styled the ensemble with dainty earrings, a half-tied hairdo, and minimal makeup. Lastly, she wore a white full-sleeved top and light blue denim jeans for an outing in Zurich. She completed the look with sneakers, glasses, tear-drop earrings, and hair tied in a ponytail.

How did the internet react?

A fan commented, “The beautiful one.” Shalini Passi dropped heart eye emojis under Sara's pictures. A few other Instagram users posted heart emojis. Someone wrote, “Pretty girl…pretty place...pretty perfect.”