Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Tendulkar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Alaya F dazzle at beauty awards: Who wore what

Last night was a dazzling evening at the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours event, bringing together a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Big names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Tendulkar, Alaya F, and many more turned heads with their stunning outfits. Let’s take a closer look at their standout looks and gather some style inspiration from May 26. (Also read: Nita Ambani ditches her usual glam for simple denim look with bright pink dupatta for her Golden Temple visit ) Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours dazzles with celebrities showcasing stunning outfits. (Viral Bhayani)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha was definitely one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night, stunning everyone in a custom brown bodycon dress. The sweetheart neckline and striking cutout detailing on the side made her look like a true showstopper.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like an absolute vision in a shimmery ombré gown. The outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline with golden and black glitter detailing, flowing into a dramatic train that added all the drama. With glam makeup and her hair neatly tied back, Aditi radiated pure elegance and red-carpet glamour.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, a true fashionista, never misses a chance to serve a statement look and last night was no exception. She owned the night in a pastel textured striped maxi dress that hugged her curves beautifully. Styled with a dramatic white cape, Bhumi brought all the drama.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar turned heads in a black maxi gown that was simply too stunning to ignore. She wore a handcrafted dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline, enchanting embellishments, and an uneven hemline that added a touch of edge. Styled with high heels, bold makeup, and a chic mini handbag, Sara nailed the glam look to perfection.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty never shies away from fashion experiments, and her latest look was proof of that. She rocked a chic pantsuit-style cropped blouse paired with a sleek pencil maxi skirt. The classic black-and-white combo, along with the striking button details, made her stand out.

Alaya F

Alaya F embraced the bold breastplate trend and totally owned it in a silver metallic piece with a plunging neckline. She styled it with a sleek black maxi skirt and added statement silver chunky jewels to elevate the look.