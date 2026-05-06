Siddharth Jadhav on being confined to comedy roles in Bollywood: If the demand from me is to do that, I will…

Siddharth Jadhav is a popular actor in the Marathi film industry and has been working for over two decades, but in Hindi films, he is either seen in a cop role or used for comedic relief, and sometimes, even a mix of the two. With his recent outing in the web series Matka King , Siddharth Jadhav got to break out of that image as he played an intense dramatic role alongside actor Vijay Varma .

Having worked in the industry for decades, he has had some diverse performances to his credit across genres, including Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Lalbaug Parel: Zali Mumbai Sonyachi (2010), Dhurala (2020). But in Hindi films that he has done, which include the Golmaal franchise, Simmba (2018), Radhe (2021), Cirkus (2022) and more, he has mostly been seen in only comic avatars.

Ask him if he feels confined to a certain comedic space in Bollywood, without much room to explore, and he says, “Main situation ko aise nahi dekhta. Mujhe lagta hai jo cheez mujhe jahaan deni hai, wo deni hai. If the demand from me is to do comedy roles, I will do them."