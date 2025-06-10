Siddharth Nigam on losing Azaad to Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman: No explanation, no closure— just silence

The harsh realities of Bollywood's nepotistic landscape have long been a topic of discussion, with many actors attributing their missed opportunities to the absence of influential connections. Recently, Siddharth Nigam lost a big role in Azaad to Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman who is making his Bollywood debut with the film. Speaking to us, Siddharth says, "Sometimes, talent isn't enough! I wish I had a godfather too. I was disappointed, heartbroken, but then I made myself understand that this is quite common." Siddharth Nigam, Aaman Devgn, Ajay Devgn

Despite working in all mediums and that too from such a young age, Nigam revealed that he's had his share of disappointments, particularly when he lost out on a major role to a star kid. “After spending 10 years in the industry, it hits hard when something you’ve worked towards just slips away because of something out of your control—like someone’s last name,” says Siddharth. “I was in talks, prepped, and ready, and then suddenly the project went to Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman. There was no explanation, no closure—just silence.”

He adds, "It's demotivating when you lose projects due to lack of support or that final push in the industry. I won’t lie, it hurt—my mother was even more hurt, as she had going to meetings with me and has seen me work hard all these years. I have the screen presence, skills, and discipline. But even then, I lost the role, not because I wasn’t good enough, but because I didn't have the right support."

Nigam is quick to clarify that he doesn't harbor resentment but that the experience also highlighted an "unspoken requirement" in the industry. “I don’t have a godfather, but sometimes, I wish I did. Just someone to put their hand on my shoulder and say, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got your back.’ But I’ve always had to be my own support system. My mother, my brother—we’ve built everything from scratch.”

"I have worked really hard to be where I am today," says Siddharth. Even today, when the success of Hai Junoon has pushed him further into the limelight, Siddharth says that while he’s proud of his work, he’s still waiting for the kind of project that defines his Bollywood presence. "I have done quite a few big banner projects, like Dhoom 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but I’m still waiting for that film—where people look at me and say, ‘This is Siddharth Nigam, the actor.’ Not just the face or the physique, but the performer,” he says.

Speaking about Hai Junoon, the actor calls it an enriching experience: “I worked with very senior directors and talented actors from different backgrounds. It pushed me to work harder because everyone around me was giving their best—Neil Nitin Mukesh sir, Jacqueline Fernandez ma'am, and other cast members. To top it all up, my fans are celebrating; they’re happy.”