Rasha Thadani gets her first tattoo inspired by mother Raveena Tandon, latter names her new dog Azaad; video

This year has been a year of ‘firsts’ for star kid Rasha Thadani. She began 2025 with her first Bollywood filmAzaad, following in the footsteps of her actor mother Raveena Tandon with a dazzling debut. Another first in Rasha’s exciting year was her first tattoo. Yes, last weekend the star kid entered the list of celebrities who are inked. Rasha got a butterfly with a trishul in the middle inked on the nape of her neck, inspired by her mother who has multiple tattoos. In a viral video of the process, where Raveena is supervising her daughter's first tattoo, Rasha revealed, “Yeah, definitely my mother's comfort of getting tattoos has inspired me. But I've always wanted one.” Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has a scorpion tattooed on her heart, the names of her children on her back and also an ink featuring paws ‘dedicated to all the four legged magnificent creatures of this planet’. According to a portal, Rasha Thadani got this tattoo of a butterfly as a tribute to the warmth, love and constant support she receives from Raveena. How sweet is that? Well, another big development at their house this weekend was the arrival of a new family member! A furry baby. Raveena adopted a beautiful black dog and named him Azaad, same as the title of Rasha’s debut film. Interestingly, the title of Azaad was based on the beautiful black horse in Rasha's film.

Rasha re-shared a video of Raveena and Azaad, originally posted by the NGO from where this furry baby was adopted. Along with this post was a caption, which read, “AZAAD ADOPTED: He was raised as Sultan by his previous owner but had to leave his kingdom. Today he has his own. He’s blessed. Thank you @officialraveenatandon and @livinitupwithlucifer for adopting our boy and giving him this beautiful life. In gratitude.” In this video, Raveena is playing with her new baby Azaad and her German Shepherd Elsa, who was also adopted by the actor after being abandoned.

We wish Rasha, Raveena and their furry babies all the happiness!