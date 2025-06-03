Siddharth Nigam’s mother says he was replaced by Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in Azaad: ‘We waited for a year’

Siddharth Nigam's mother says he was replaced by star kid in Azaad

Speaking about nepotism and losing roles to star kids as an outsider, Siddharth's mother recalled him being replaced by Aaman in Azaad and said, “I took him along for the meeting. The entire script was narrated, and we waited for a year. I was happy because the film was good, and Siddharth would have had a strong launch in Bollywood. I really loved the script. But suddenly, after two years, Siddharth showed me the poster of Azaad and said, 'Mum, this has been released, and these are the people in the film.' Then we saw that the film starred Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Rasha. For the first time in my life, I felt bad. When things like this happen, as a mother, it hurts. Then I realised both of them were star kids, and that made all the difference.”

Siddharth added, “There’s no one to blame. This is the business industry, so there’s no point in asking why they did it — they must have had their own reasons. It’s more of a personal realisation and pain. You get your hopes up thinking something might work out. We wait for an entire year, and then we see the teaser. So after watching it, we just thought, ‘Oh, okay. Let’s move on.’”

About Azaad

The period action drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty alongside debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and was a box office bomb, earning only ₹8 crore worldwide.

Siddharth Nigam's recent work

Siddharth is currently earning praise for his performance in the show Hai Junoon! Produced by Aditya Bhat and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the musical drama series also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Yukti Thareja in lead roles. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.