Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are parents now, couple welcomes a baby girl

It's time for some big good news as actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become parents. The couple have reportedly welcomed a baby girl and the mother and kid are both healthy. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani(Photo: Instagram)

A source tells us that the baby is born via a normal delivery in Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

In February, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together. They shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon".

Sidharth and Kiara met for the first time at a party and then their romance bloomed on the sets of their maiden collaboration Shershaah. The couple never came on record to accept or deny their relationship, and on February 7, 2023, they got married in a dreamy ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On the work front, both Sidharth and Kiara have big releases coming next month. While Sidharth will be seen in the romantic comedy Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara has the big-budgeted YRF spy universe film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR releasing on Independence Day. She also had Don 3 in her kitty but she reportedly left the film with Ranveer Singh due to her pregnancy.