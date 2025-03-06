Simar Bhatia makes red carpet debut at HT India’s Most Stylish 2025, reveals her favourite beauty tip

She made heads turn at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2025. Not just because she was accompanying her superstar uncle, but because she looks like star material herself. Simar Bhatia, the daughter of actor Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka, made her red carpet debut and looked like a million bucks in a satin white gown, in sync with the theme of Classic Ivory Glamour. Simar Bhatia

“It took me three hours to get ready today. I have a lovely team,” she said at the event. Asked a beauty tip she would like to give, Simar kept it straight, “KISS- Keep It Simple, Stupid!” As for which celeb’s closet she would like to steal, she didn’t think for a moment before uttering “Bebo’s”- Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Simar seems to be a family-oriented person, because when asked about a Sunday from her childhood which gets her nostalgic, she quipped, “One with my family, where I would go to play basketball and come back, to see my family playing cards, and then we would all have a big, hearty meal.”

Given her fitness, the budding actor, who is all set to make her acting debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Ikkis, surprised people with her comfort food. “You won’t believe... it’s aloo ka parantha with fresh makkhan. There’s one rule I follow though: I don’t eat after 7:30pm.”

The internet was quick to take notice of Simar. Many dubbed her as the new crush. A social media user commented, “Simar Bhatia looks pretty & tall, in a natural way.. like this newbie,” while a comment read, “Kinda crushing on the girl RN. NGL Akshay-Twinkle & their respective fam have some striking genes. From their kids to Twinkle’s mum Dimple & Akshay’s niece Simar, they all look amazing.”