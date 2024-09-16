Simran Budharup on misbehaviour at LalbaugCha Raja pandal: The management handled me roughly, it is disheartening

Actor Simran Budharup went for darshan at the LalbaugCha Raja pandal in Mumbai, but a video circulated on social media where she and her mom were being mishandled there. She tells us, "I went for the Darshan with my Pandya co-actors and my mother. As all the actors do, we spoke to someone before going so that we could get easy darshan. For actors, it is not that easy, we have to go through someone," she narrates. Simran Budharup on misbehaviour at LalbaugCha Raja pandal

The 27-year-old goes on to share that her TV show Pandya's co-star got lost in the crowd while going inside. "He went to look for the person who was escorting us. By the time he came back, it was our turn for the Darshan. As soon as I bowed down, my mother picked up the phone to click my picture. Then, this man, the so-called karyakarta, snatched my mother's phone," she explains.

The actor questions The authorities why taking a picture could create a problem when everyone does it every year. "The entire world takes pictures with bappa, it was nothing weird that we were doing. There were no rule boards of pictures or videos prohibited. She was trying to get it back and he pushed her," Budharup continues, “This is when I got into the picture when I told him, 'You can't talk to her like that or push her, she is a senior citizen!' She said 'Aap gaali nahi deskte', I was like, 'What? I didn't abuse!' And then, within a fraction of a few seconds, they started pushing me towards the gate. I wanted to talk about it and sort it out. I didn't want to insult or get insulted.”

She was then pushed towards the exit eventually. "Why would you treat anyone like that? The female bouncers kept pushing me towards the exit. I wanted to record what they were doing. As soon as I took out my phone, she snatched it from my hand. She grabbed my hand so tightly. My mother somehow helped and we got out of there. The management handled me roughly and it is disheartening," the actor laments.

Budharup adds that she was "traumatised" when she came out. "A group of 2-3 youngsters came to me and asked if we were fine. They had also recorded the video and that's when I thought I should put it up on social media. Agar aap itne famous hue ho toh aap logon ki vajah se hi hue ho. Aap itne saalon se karahe ho toh management thoda sudhaar toh sakte ho na. Harr saal aise videos aate hain vahan ke," she ends.