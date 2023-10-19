Singer Shruti Pathak performing for a live audience is an unrivalled experience

Singer-composer Shruti Pathak calls it the best phase for musicians all around the globe with indie music revolutionising the scene and films doing well in theatres.

Singer-composer Shruti Pathak

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s surely resurgence of music scene, not just in our country but internationally as well. With live shows back in full swing, film music doing exceptionally well and independent songs creating buzz what else can we artistes ask for?” says Soniye Dil (Baaghi 2, 2019) singer.

She adds, “For a singer going on stage and performing for a live audience is an unrivalled experience. It’s always a real thrill to be on stage and to have a cheering crowd, asking ‘once more’. We all artiste missed that, and I hope from here there is no looking back,”

Pathak asserts that as a musician one must learn to evolve. “Much earlier in my career I have learnt that one needs to reinvent constantly as the music industry evolves very swiftly as it witnesses newbies joining the space. So, I have to be on a roll and that’s why you will find me across mediums. This is a season when I am busy with shows along with wrapping my playback assignments as well as working on my singles and collaborating with musicians. This year, I tried my hand at composing a film song as well as doing playback for it. I was composing for independent songs all this while, so I am happy to have taken a step forward in my career.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marjawaan (Fashion, 2008) singer was in the city to perform at the Awadh Dandiya Graba Festival this week.

“I came back to perform in Lucknow after three years and it’s such a pleasure to entertain such a live wire audience. My Navratri special song Hey Maa was high in demand along with other Garba numbers. Also, my composition and playback song Udd Udd... along with the number Farzi Duniya were appreciated by all,” she adds.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.