Sir Ian McKellen unveils Gandalf-Frodo reunion for new The Lord of the Rings film; everything to know

In a recent update on the film’s progress, McKellen revealed that production will begin this May. Without giving too much away, he confirmed that fans will see two familiar names in the cast list. “It’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum. But I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting. There’s a character in the movie called Frodo and another called Gandalf, and apart from that, my lips are sealed,” he said.

Set for a theatrical release on December 17, 2027, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum won't just be another spin-off; it’s designed to bridge the gap between two iconic eras of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings is coming back to the big screen, and this time, it’s bringing some of its most beloved characters with it. While fans were already excited to see Andy Serkis return as both director and Sméagol, Sir Ian McKellen has now confirmed something even bigger: Gandalf and Frodo Baggins will reunite on screen.

Although McKellen didn’t directly mention Elijah Wood, fans are hopeful that he’ll once again step into Frodo’s hobbit feet, joining Serkis and McKellen in their iconic roles.

About The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum The new film will dive into a period of Tolkien’s world that hasn’t yet been explored on screen — the “missing years” between the prequel The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring (2001).

The story takes place after Bilbo’s 111th birthday but before Frodo begins his journey to Mount Doom. During this time, Gandalf is secretly investigating the origins of Bilbo’s mysterious magic ring, while Frodo continues his quiet life in the Shire, unaware of the darkness growing beyond it.

The plot is expected to expand on Gandalf’s off-screen mission from The Fellowship of the Ring — his search for Gollum to uncover the truth about the One Ring.

The original team returns behind the camera Fans can take comfort knowing that the creative force behind the original trilogy is back. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens are producing the project, with Walsh and Boyens co-writing the script alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Filming will take place once again in New Zealand, beginning in May 2026, keeping the look and spirit of Middle-earth intact.

Who else could be back? With Gandalf and Frodo already confirmed, speculation is growing about other returning characters — especially Aragorn. In Tolkien’s lore, Gandalf teams up with the Ranger known as Strider to find Gollum across Middle-earth.

That means Viggo Mortensen could also reprise his role. Reports suggest the filmmakers are considering either using de-ageing technology or casting a younger actor, much like how Martin Freeman played a young Bilbo in The Hobbit. Whatever direction they take, one thing’s clear: the Fellowship — both on and off screen — is coming back together.