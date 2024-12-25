Sneak peek into Squid Game Season 2: Director Hwang Dong-hyuk says, ‘You will get the answer to your burning questions’

The countdown to December 26 is officially on as we gear up for the much-anticipated release of Squid Game Season 2 tomorrow. Fans have been buzzing with excitement since the first teaser dropped, offering a glimpse into the chaotic and dangerous world we first became obsessed with in 2021. With new plot twists, familiar faces, and burning questions finally getting answers, the stakes have never been higher. The new season picks up right where it left off, with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) making the shocking choice to re-enter the deadly game rather than reunite with his daughter. His determination to unravel the mystery behind the game’s sinister organisation sets the tone for a nail-biting, action-packed season. Sneak peek into Squid Game Season 2

A cliffhanger no more

Season 1 left us dangling — quite literally — with the fate of detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) uncertain after he was shot and fell off a cliff. According to series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, this question will be addressed right at the start of Season 2. “You will get the answer to your burning question about whether Jun-ho died or made it out alive when he fell off that cliff,” Hwang teased in a Netflix interview. “And if he did make it out alive, how did he do that?”

Wi Ha-jun, thrilled to reprise his role, hinted at the internal struggles his character faces. “He now knows the truth, but he can’t get any support from his captain and continues to struggle alone because he has no evidence,” Wi shared. “This solo journey in his life is exhausting. He is faced with the mission of uncovering the truth, exposing gross injustices, searching for his brother, and saving people from a dangerous organisation.”

The return of iconic characters

Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun, Lee Byung-hun is back as the enigmatic Front Man, whose chilling presence continues to haunt the series. Gong Yoo also returns as the recruiter, adding an extra layer of intrigue with his magnetic charm. The new season will also dive deeper into the Front Man’s backstory and his tense relationship with Jun-ho, raising the stakes for what promises to be an emotional and action-packed showdown.

More games, more danger

While Season 1 shocked us with its brutal twists on childhood games, Season 2 promises to up the ante. Director Hwang has hinted at even deadlier challenges, pushing the players — and viewers — to their limits. “[Coming back to Squid Game], I felt a swirl of emotions, which included joy, but [also] anxiety. I was afraid,” he admits. “I also had expectations, and I wanted to make sure that I entertained the audience once again with Season 2.” With only seven episodes, Squid Game's Season 2 promises to be a thrilling ride. Mark your calendars, the games are about to begin again!