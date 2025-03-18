Snow White duo Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler are reportedly sparring: Conflicting Israel-Palestine stances at the root?

All doesn't seem too well between reel world's Evil Queen and Snow White. And the voracious press tour, which both Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot seem to be wholeheartedly participating in, has made it rather evident. Is the plot of Snow White coming to life?

With "nothing in common", stories and vibe checks between the two leading ladies don't seem very hunky dory at all. As per an insider quote in People magazine, "Gal is a mother of four, while Rachel is in a completely different stage of life. On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension". Speaking of their politics in particular, the Israel-born Gal has been very vocal in her support for the release of Israeli hostages; in the same breath, Rachel too has used her platform and influence to speak in favour of Palestine over the Gaza conflict. This alone can make for an understandably shaky foundation when it comes to the duo's working relationship.

Speaking of controversy, not just now, but the live action remake of the Disney classic has been steeped in oodles of it, ever since its announcement. At the time of the project's announcement — along with news of Rachel being the face of it — the makers and the young actor faced immense racially-motivated backlash over a Latinx woman being cast in the lead. Rachel at the time, either as a hit back or as a genuine perspective — we'll never know — had made certain remarks on the OG 1937 Snow White, calling it "dated". Though her remarks also highlighted how the fresh project was going to be much more modern in its approach, the drama in this back-and-forth had reportedly cheesed Gal off. A source-based quote carried by People read: "Gal’s attitude is that you don’t criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do. She just doesn’t get it".

However, this doesn't necessarily seem like a bad blood situation. An insider quote from People asserts, "Gal enjoyed filming, but she and Rachel are not friends. They did a job together, and that’s it".

With all the drama and tension persisting, Snow White will be releasing in theatres on March 21.