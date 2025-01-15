Menu Explore
Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and others celebrate Pongal, Sankranti with heartfelt wishes

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 15, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Several celebrities celebrated the festive occasion of Pongal, and Makar Sankranti with their families

The festive spirit was alive among celebrities as they celebrated Pongal and Makar Sankranti with their loved ones.

Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra; and Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya
Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra; and Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

From newlywed couples to doting parents, many took to social media to share glimpses of their celebrations, expressing gratitude, love, and well-wishes for the year ahead.

Take a look:

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya
Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Pongal, Sankranti after wedding.

Actor Nayanthara gave a glimpse of her Pongal celebrations with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and their twin sons, Ulag and Uyir, and also captioned, "Let us express our heartfelt thanks to the Tamil farmers who make us live. Happy Pongal wishes.."

Actor Rashmika Mandanna
Actor Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Rashmika Mandanna dropped a picture dressed in ethnic attire and wrote, “Happiest Sankranthi/Pongal my loves. I hope this year brings you all the love, happiness and good health.”

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared pictures from her first Pongal after marriage with long-time beau Antony Thattil. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Taking this special occasion to introduce our grandson KeNy. Wishing everyone a beautiful Pongal, Makar Sankranti & Lohri!"

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out for a Makar Sankranti lunch with mother Sunanda and a visit to the temple. She wrote, "Happy Makar Sankranti. Til gud ghya god god bola.”"

