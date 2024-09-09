Sohum Shah on Tumbbad's re-release: Iss film ke saath nainsaafi hui thi, woh haq iss baar milna chaahiye

Actor Sohum Shah is "elated" that the 2018 folk horror drama Tumbbad is re-releasing in theatres on September 13. "I am very excited for the re-release. Originally, yeh film kamaal nahi kar paayi thi theatres par. Bahut logon ki shikayat thi ki film re-release kab hogi," he says, adding, "Whenever I used to put any post or story, I only used to get comments to bring back Tumbbad. So, I am glad it is finally happening! I might even surprise my fans by dropping by at the theatres unannounced." Sohum Shah of Tumbbad's re-release

Shah believes that Tumbbad "will finally get the audience it deserves". "People realised the value of this film after it was released on OTT. Iss film ke saath nainsaafi hui thi, woh haq hai jo iss baar milna chaahiye."

The 42-year-old feels that Tumbbad deserves to be watched again on the big screen. "Yeh film aisi hai jise log theatres mein hi experience karna chaahte hain. This is not an OTT type film, especially given the kind of sound and VFX it has. It is larger than life." Shah goes on to mention that horror genre has paved its own way among the audience. "The aspiration value romantic films had, has gotten lost somewhere. Ab horror ke liye ek genre khul gaya hai kyuki log thak gaye hain romantic films dekh kar. With horror genre, there is a surprise value that people look forward to and the audience is becoming increasingly loyal audience to the genre," he says.

The re-release trend brought several films back to the theatres, including Rockstar (2011) and Laila Majnu (2018). Pointing out the value of a film releasing in theatres, he says, "Re-release trend has definitely given second chances to many films, Laila Majnu ko hi dekh lo...even Rockstar had a nostalgic value. With Tumbbad, more than nostalgia, the fact is that it didn't get its chance to shine. Moreover, the film is such that it should only be watched in the theatres," adding, "I hope that my film also earns much more at the box office than it did with the original release. Dhamaal karde aur puraane sab number ko peeche chorr de."