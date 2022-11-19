Sohum Shah: As an actor I want to play edgy characters else I’m equally happy being a producer 

Producer-actor Sohum Shah is thrilled with the recent success of his OTT series.

“For me success and failure has never been my point of focus. For me it’s more about what that particular project will give me as a performer. Be it Big Bull or Maharani it’s the thrill these roles brought along. They made me go out of my way to create characters like Viren Shah and chief minister Bheema Bharti. As an actor I want to play edgy characters else I’m equally happy being a producer,” says the Simran and Talvar actor.

Shah feels that his critically acclaimed film Tummbad did not do well on box office due to the existing nepotism. “I think it was destined to meet such fate. Uska ultimate yahi hona tha because no big names were associated with it... Na koi bada star...na bada banner...see nepotism hai aur rahega... None can deny that. When I joined this industry, I was prepared that nepotism toh hoga hi. When I chose this line, I had to accept it and just continue doing my job with best efforts. But the kind of views the film garnered on OTT platform made me absolutely proud and convinced that my film was among the best projects till date.”

Talking about how industry functions, Shah adds, “When an outsider set his foot in the industry, we start with seven steps behind in comparison to those who are already a part of the industry. But that’s the way it is in other industries too and we need to accept it as a challenge.”

Shah has many more projects lined up as maker as well as an actor.