Sonakshi Sinha opens up on her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘There are certain customs that he…’

When asked about religion’s role in their relationship, Sonakshi was clear: “In how we are as a couple, no. In how we are at home in terms of the different ways that we’ve been brought up in, there are certain customs that he and his family follow, which I really respect, and there are certain customs that me and my family follow, which they respect. So I think that’s the beauty of it. Religion is something that will never come in between the two of us. There’s never been any question or a fight or anything, like any sort of tension when it comes to that, and I think that’s the most beautiful part of it. Our strength lies in respect.”

Sonakshi Sinha, who married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in 2024 after nearly eight years together, is giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. In a candid conversation on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, the actor talked about interfaith marriage, family dynamics, and her upcoming projects.

The 38-year-old also shared how her family (actor Shatrughan Sinha and politician Poonam Sinha) have welcomed Zaheer with open arms. “100% damad he is,” she said with a laugh. “Everyone runs helter-skelter (when he comes) saying ‘Zaheer aa rahe hai, damad ji aa rahe hai… all the food has to be ready’. And my mom will ask me ten times, kya khayega, kya khayega…and dad loves spending time with him. I think they’ve become really, really good friends, so when I go and both of them are in the room, I’m the one who's khamoosh and both of them are usually talking to each other!”

As for how they keep the love alive, having dated for seven years before they got married, the 38-year-old notes, “We say we want to find someone we want to grow old with. After being with a person like Zaheer, you realise you need someone you can remain a child with. Ussi se hansi mazak barkarar rehta hai. You are constantly laughing. This was something I was missing in my life. Ab aa chuka hai, toh I couldn’t be happier.”

On the work front The actor has been rather busy, and long-time fans will be glad to hear that she does have some projects in the pipeline. “I’ve actually just finished two films and one of them is going to be my first Telugu film, which I’m very excited about. It’s called Jatadhara, and it should release somewhere closer to the end of the year. And I also just finished another Hindi film, which I can’t really speak about right now — it was a very different role for me, I ended up working with a really, really nice director which I’m excited about. And I have one more release which has not been announced yet, but there are a lot of exciting things that are going to be coming out very, very soon.”

With love and a slate of upcoming projects, Sonakshi Sinha’s life off-screen seems as eventful and joyful as her on-screen roles.