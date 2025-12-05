Sonakshi Sinha remembers rough patch with husband Zaheer Iqbal, taking couples therapy: ‘No matter what we did…’

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who got married in 2024, seem like one of the happiest star couples in the Hindi film industry. A major reason behind this is their social media PDA, may it be loved up pictures or the hilarious pranks they play on one another. Fans adore their real life chemistry! Before saying ‘I do’ in a civil ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 long years. Did the couple ever feel the seven-year itch? Was there ever trouble in paradise? Well, months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Sonakshi has now revealed that she and Zaheer did suffer a three-year itch during their relationship.

Sonakshi Sinha recently joined Soha Ali Khan on latter’s podcast. When the topic of the seven-year itch came up, Sonakshi shared, “Like I said, it’s just so unique to each person and each relationship. I feel I had a 3 year itch. I had a phase just when we were 3 years into the relationship where we just wanted to pull each other’s hair out. And no matter what we did, we just couldn’t kind of understand the other person’s perspective. But we knew in our hearts that we have to make it work somehow and we did actually do couples therapy. It was Zaheer who suggested it. He said, ‘I want this relationship to work no matter what. So I’ve heard about this, let’s just give it a shot.’”

Sonakshi remembered, “And I was open to it and I’m glad I was because I think 2 sessions and we were just back on track and it just helped out so much in understanding the way the other person thinks and what they’re saying is not what they want, and you know, the way they're saying it is... these small small things. Not to take certain things personally, to understand where the person is coming from, a lot of different factors came to play in just helping us understand each other so much better. In 2 sessions! Like literally that’s all it took.”

Well, kudos to the happy couple. We wish them a forever of happiness and togetherness!