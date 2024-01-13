Sonali Seygall: We both will take a theth Punjabi look on Lohri

Actor Sonali Seygall, who tied the knot with her Ashesh L Sajnani in June, last year, is gearing up for her first Lohri after the wedding, among many firsts in the past year. “Coincidentally, Lohri falls on the same day as Ashesh’s brother’s birthday, so we have a family dinner planned. Before heading out, we’ll have a small Lohri celebration at home,” she reveals, further adding, “I am a Punjabi, and my in-laws are Sindhi, so I only know the process here. I’ll wear one of the suits from my trousseau, bahut collection hogayi hai shaadi ke baad. I like to be bright during any festival, hopefully more of a theth Punjabi look. I will try to nudge him also in the direction of kurta pajama.” Sonali Seygall on first Lohri with Ashesh

The couple plans to indulge in traditional sweets like gajjak, chikki, gurr, popcorn, and revri, brought by the actor’s mother from Delhi. “It’s a lot of sweet that we have to eat on Lohri. Ashesh and I are actually doing an Ayurveda detox, where we can’t have many things, but can eat some foods that have jaggery and ghee. It would be difficult to control ourselves from eating those lohri, especially sardi ki delicacies. Humaara Lohri bhi iss baar panchkarma ke time aayi hai,” the 34-year-old admits and continues, “Because my mom is a Punjabi and its her daughter’s first Lohri after marriage so she is very excited. Every festival is a festival for both the sides of the family though.”

“I really believe that in every festival you have to understand why it is celebrated instead of just blindly being excited about the clothes, etc. It is about the holistic of the crop and celebrating that, also the coldest day everywhere, we like to focus on all of that. I like to value every festival, and that goes for Lohri as well. I would thank farmers, meditate and follow all the traditions. I am generally excited in life, especially for all the festivals,” says Seygall, sharing her excitement to understand the true meaning of each and every festival.