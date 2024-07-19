Sonu Nigam on Zayn’s love for Abhi Mujh Mein: Praising me shows his own humility

British singer Zayn Malik is a fan of singer Sonu Nigam’s song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from the 2012 film Agneepath. Recently, in an interview with Diet Paratha, the former One Direction member spoke about his favourite Hindi track and said, “My favourite Hindi song is Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin sung by Sonu Nigam. It is an incredible track and I would do no justice to it if I sing it. But maybe, at some point on my tour in the future, I might attempt it.” Sonu Nigam; (right) Zayn Malik

Hrithik Roshan in Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath

Mention this to Sonu, and the singer says, “That’s so sweet. Zayn is a bright and talented singer. Because of Nevaan (Nigam; his son), I have heard a lot of his songs, including Pillowtalk, Dusk Till Dawn and A Whole New World. Praising me shows his own humility. I am all smiles.”

Penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by music director duo Ajay-Atul, the award-winning song was picturised on actors Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film.

Meanwhile, Zayn's love for India was also evident when he set the internet ablaze with a photo shoot earlier this month. He was seen in traditional Indian wear and modern renditions of ethnic outfits designed by ace couturier Manish Malhotra. The ensemble that excited Zayn's desi fans the most is a blue and white sherwani designed by Malhotra. He wore a sherwani jacket embroidered in white thread leaf patterns and featured an open Mandarin collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a tailored fitting.

Sonu, who has been in-between back-to-back tours, set a world record by performing two back-to-back shows at the Sydney Opera House in Australia on June 10. He performed on stage for nearly eight hours. The performance was part of his five-city Australia tour. Talking to us exclusively in Australia, the Padma Shri recipient said, “I still can't come to terms with what happened on June 10. It feels like a huge paradigm shift, something transformed within me. It was like the churning of the ocean or the Samudra Manthan in the ancient Bhagvat and Vishnu Puran.”