Sonu Nigam reacts to impromptu jam session on his song on Mumbai local: ‘How beautiful…’

Sonu Nigam, known for his soulful voice, was impressed by a jam session. No, it wasn't by renowned musicians but a group of people travelling in a Mumbai local train. Their impromptu rendition of the hit song Yeh Dil Deewana has people's hearts, and it may leave you smiling, too. The image shows a scene of a Mumbai local, which also attracted Sonu Nigam’s attention. (Instagram/@the_minihaboo, @sonunigamofficial)

Instagram user Aayush shared the video with a caption that reads, "Art finds its place everywhere." The video shows people in a crowded compartment singing their hearts out.

Sonu Nigam took to the comments section and wrote, "How beautiful. Gives me such happiness. God bless everyone."

Take a look at the viral video:

With over 6.2 million views, the viral video has attracted attention of many, including YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is famously known as BeerBiceps.

What did other Instagram users say about this video?

“Lovely to see them having so much fun and as a result entertaining fellow passengers. Bless them abundantly and may their vibe attract more and more people to be authentic and free to express themselves through art,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Imagine a film starting with the protagonist in this crowd getting irritated by the song... but by the end he is one of them tapping his hands along with the song,” shared another.

“Why is this reel 30 minutes long,” expressed a third, suggesting they enjoyed the video.

“Being so jovial after a day’s long of work at the office and commuting in a city with poor infrastructure and extreme weather conditions. Happiness is truly a choice that you make irrespective of the external circumstances!” commented a fourth.

Yeh Dil Deewana has been a fan favourite since its release decades ago. The song from the 1997 film Pardes features Shah Rukh Khan. With the impactful vocals of Sonu Nigam, Hema Sardesai, and Shankar Mahadevan, the lyrics for this hit number were by Anand Bakshi.

What are your thoughts on this video that impressed Sonu Nigam?