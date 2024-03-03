 Aman Gupta sings Yeh Dil Deewana in ‘real Jam-nagar’, says ‘Rihanna nahi toh…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
boAt's Aman Gupta jams to SRK's Yeh Dil Deewana in 'real Jam-nagar', says 'Rihanna nahi toh…'

boAt’s Aman Gupta jams to SRK’s Yeh Dil Deewana in ‘real Jam-nagar’, says ‘Rihanna nahi toh…’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 03, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Aman Gupta shared a video of himself singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Dil Deewana in ‘real Jam-nagar’, and it has left people impressed.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and a judge on Shark Tank India, recently sang a Shah Rukh Khan song with the boy band Twin Strings. He took to Instagram to share a video from his jam session, and it has been gaining widespread attention. Alongside, he wrote a witty caption to talk about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities taking place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Aman Gupta singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Dil Deewana with the boy band Twin Strings. (Instagram/@boatxaman)
Aman Gupta singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Dil Deewana with the boy band Twin Strings. (Instagram/@boatxaman)

“The real ‘Jam’-nagar was here. Rihanna nahi toh Aman hi sahi? Thank you for all the wishes and love,” wrote Aman Gupta while sharing a video from his jam session on Instagram. The video shows Gupta singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Dil Deewana from the 1997 romance musical Pardes with Twin Strings band. As he sings, people can be seen recording the moment on their smartphones and singing along. Some can even be seen dancing to this hit track.

Watch Gupta singing SRK’s Yeh Dil Deewana here:

The video was shared over an hour ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Biggest flex is to hear this through boAt Airdopes and I’m,” posted an individual.

Another added, “It was super fun. Awesome celebration.”

“Best singer ever award goes to @boatxaman,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Epic.”

“Always rocking,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, Gupta shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Shark Tank India with the caption, “Ek Shark, Tank Pe Gaya, Chhapak. Meet the people who really make it happen.” The video shows Gupta getting ready in his vanity before heading to the set. He takes the viewers to the area where the Sharks - judges on the show- sit and listen to the pitches by entrepreneurs. He also introduces a few people and then the entire team working for the business reality show.

