boAt’s Aman Gupta jams to SRK’s Yeh Dil Deewana in ‘real Jam-nagar’, says ‘Rihanna nahi toh…’

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and a judge on Shark Tank India, recently sang a Shah Rukh Khan song with the boy band Twin Strings. He took to Instagram to share a video from his jam session, and it has been gaining widespread attention. Alongside, he wrote a witty caption to talk about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities taking place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Aman Gupta singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Dil Deewana with the boy band Twin Strings. (Instagram/@boatxaman)

“The real ‘Jam’-nagar was here. Rihanna nahi toh Aman hi sahi? Thank you for all the wishes and love,” wrote Aman Gupta while sharing a video from his jam session on Instagram. The video shows Gupta singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Dil Deewana from the 1997 romance musical Pardes with Twin Strings band. As he sings, people can be seen recording the moment on their smartphones and singing along. Some can even be seen dancing to this hit track.

Watch Gupta singing SRK’s Yeh Dil Deewana here:

The video was shared over an hour ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

