Sonu Nigam’s Deewana and Mausam turn 25: The albums nailed my image as a pop star, no concert is complete without them

Who can forget the iconic songs Ab Mujhe Raat Din, Deewana Tera or Bijuriya? These cult classics from Deewana and Mausam, rendered by Sonu Nigam, continue to resonate with music lovers even today. As the albums turned 25 recently, the singer feels “grateful and overwhelmed”. Sharing how the songs from the two records “are ageing like fine wine”, he says, “Although Kismet in 1998 brought me in the pop scene, dynamically changing my image from a boy-next-door to a singing-dancing pop star, Mausam and Deewana in 1999 just nailed it for me. It's been 25 years and I don't remember doing a concert and not performing songs from these albums.” Sonu Nigam

A still from Ab Mujhe Raat Din from Deewana

The tracks in both the albums were quite diverse - from uptempo numbers to soulful, romantic ballads. Sharing how they gave him a chance to showcase his versatility as an artiste, Nigam says, “Back in 1999, I was a restless kid, wanting to experiment, try newer and unattempted genres, showcase my vocal skills, challenge the dancer in me and just have fun. The interesting part was that both the albums released around the same time and had the same artiste, but both went on to become chartbusters, as the genres of songs were poles apart. Mausam had songs ranging from Indian and western classical to ballads, to folk to pop, to dance, etc.”

As he goes on to talk about his favourite numbers from the two albums, the singer says if he were to revisit them now, “everything will change, as that Sonu doesn’t exist today”. He shares, “I love all the songs. People have their favourites, especially from Deewana. From Kuchh Tum Socho to Iss Kadar Pyaar Hai, besides the popular ones like Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Deewana Tera. There was a special song in Mausam called Yesterday Was Tomorrow. It had no words, just sargam in different ragas, composed amazingly by Ravi Pawar. It was special to me, as I had no formal training in classical music.”

Bijuriya from Mausam continues to have cult status

Looking back at learning his signature steps for Bijuriya from late dance legend Saroj Khan, Nigam recalls, “I requested her to choreograph the songs keeping (actor) Govinda in mind. So, Saroj ji said, ‘Chaliye, kamar kas lijiye'. And I slogged to learn the steps, which, till today, are synonymous to me. I feel so grateful to see everyone dance along when I perform the song at my shows.”

Sharing how Deewana holds a special place in his heart, the singer tells us, “It was blessed by my mentor, late Gulshan Kumar ji (music producer), who I loved and respected so much. Bhushan (Kumar; producer-son), who had just taken the control of the label after the tragic death of Gulshan ji, requested me to sing some beautiful tracks composed by Sajid-Wajid (composer duo). I just didn't have the heart to say no to him, knowing it was my moral responsibility to stand by him at that difficult hour. Also, I knew both the albums were poles apart, so could never eat into each other's business. The rest is history.”