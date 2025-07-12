Search
Sonu Nigam vs Sonu Nigam Singh: Bombay High Court provides relief for singer in X impersonation case

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 05:28 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has recently passed a restraining order against a social media user who has been impersonating Sonu Nigam on the platform X

In what has come as a major relief to Sonu Nigam, the Bombay High Court has recently passed a restraining order against a social media user who has been impersonating the singer online.

Sonu Nigam(Photo: Instagram)
Nigam’s plea alleged that his personality rights were being violated by Sonu Nigam Singh — a criminal lawyer from Bihar — who has been posting communally and politically charged content under the X handle ‘Sonu Nigam’. The singer had approached the court after widespread backlash from Singh’s posts was directed at him instead.

On Friday, Justice RI Chagla passed an ex-parte interim order in favour of Nigam, ordering Singh to display his full name on the platform to prevent any misrepresentation, Bar and Bench reported.

The singer’s advocate Hiren Kamod also stated that Singh had not disclosed his identity while engaging with followers online, especially when he spoke about sensitive topics. Kamod cited 14 instances of communal posts made by the handle.

The advocate also argued that Singh had reaped benefits by leveraging Nigam’s name, attracting over 90,000 followers, including public figures. Sonu Nigam had quit X in 2017.

