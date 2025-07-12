Sonu Nigam finally meets viral Dil Pe Chalai Churiya performer Raju Kalakar, fans call it ‘biggest collab of 2025’

Singer Sonu Nigam recently met internet sensation Raju Kalakar, who is known for singing Dil Pe Chalai Churiya by tapping two stones together. Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared a video in which Sonu was singing the track with Raju. Sonu Nigam and Raju Kalakar sang a song together.

Sonu Nigam meets Raju Kalakar, sings Dil Pe Chalai Churiya

As Raju played his instrument, Sonu sang the track. The video ended with Sonu hugging Raju and saying, "Thank you." The words on the clip read, "Stay tuned for a surprise coming on Monday at 11 am."

New collab between Sonu and Raju?

The post was shared with the caption, "You’ve been humming it… now get ready to hear it like never before. Something special is dropping this Monday! (Musical notes and sparkles emojis). #tseries @sonunigamofficial @raju_kalakar_007." Dil Pe Chalai Churiya is a song from the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam.

Internet reacts to Sonu and Raju's video

Reacting to the post, Yashraj Mukhate said, "I absolutely love the internet." A fan wrote, "This is why I pay my Internet bill." A person wrote, "When the trend meets the trendsetter." "Biggest collab of this year. 2025 is an unexpected year," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "This is so brilliant and funny too."

About Raju

Raju is a puppeteer from Surat in Gujarat. His Instagram Reel, in which he made music using two broken stones, made the internet laud his talent. The clip garnered over 146 million views, making him popular.

More about Sonu

Sonu began his career as a playback singer in Bollywood in the early 1990s and quickly rose to fame with hit songs such as Sandese Aate Hai (Border) and Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), among many others. Apart from Hindi, he has sung in Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.