Sooraj Pancholi: As a producer, I would want to have an actor with no baggage

This year, Sooraj Pancholi was given a clean chit in the Jia Khan suicide case after almost 10 years, and it has been a real struggle for him. As he makes a comeback on screen with his recently released music video, the actor talks about if it has been a challenge to change people’s perception about him and get more work to revive his career.

Sooraj Pancholi was recently released music video Jaane Jaa.

“It’s just the start for me and there is a long way to go. I don’t expect my life to change overnight. This is just the beginning and there’s so much more to do. And as far as people’s perception is concerned, I cannot change that. Either you like me or you hate me, I am not really making an effort to think how I can change the perception. My heart is clean, and my mind is positive. So I think only good things from now,” shares the actor, whose music video Jaane Jaa is going viral on social media .

But has anything changed ever since the verdict has come out? Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015, says, “I think yes, because by the end of this year, I am doing a film and a web show. So things are looking brighter than they were before. In fact, I have been having a few changes every day. So I think that people are more welcoming now. And as a producer, I myself would want to have an actor with no such baggage. But now that’s out of the way, I think things will be much better.”

At this point, he is happy with life as there is “no battle” that he is fighting. “Work was a concern but there is pressure of it anymore because I have it. When there’s no work, there’s pressure...that’s a point to worry about,” he shares,

While 10 years of his career went into proving his truth, Pancholi holds no regrets or negative feelings. “I don’t regret anything because I was the wrong person at the wrong time. I didn’t do anything wrong. But yes, it’s definitely the lesson for the future. I guess it has made me more mature because only a chosen few get to go through what I have been. I have moved on long, long ago, and I want people to move on as well because it’s been 10 years now and I’ve been asked the same questions. I completely understand the other person’s reasons as well, but I think it’s high time that people move on from this incident and let me move on,” he ends

