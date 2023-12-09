Sooraj Pancholi: I'll never do a role that makes my sister, mother uncomfortable

Sooraj Pancholi recently made his comeback on screen with a music video and the actor is all set to restart his career after a 10-year-long trial in Jiah Khan suicide case. While he tells us that he wants to go all out and experiment to prove his caliber as an actor, the Hero actor would never take up “anything that makes his family uncomfortable.”

“I have a sister and a mother who watch my projects...who see my content. I cannot do anything or be part of a project that would put them in an awkward spot or make them feel uncomfortable. I can never cross that line,” says the actor, who has signed a few projects in the OTT space.

Pancholi goes on to talk about how innovative storytelling and the absence of traditional tropes on the web, appeals to him. “I am not someone who likes dancing around the trees. I am more into realistic content and OTT offers that. Moreover, people nowadays like to watch content that triggers them and makes them see the reality of the world.”

But doesn't larger than life cinema still appeal to the masses as the box office numbers of Jawan, Animal or Pathaan have showed this year? Pancholi is quick to point out that it’s a one in 100 case scenario. “It’s a Shah Rukh Khan film and he is enough to make a movie work. I don’t have to say much. That explains it all. So I would rather go for something that’s more realistic,” he tells us.

While talking about starting everything from the scratch and building a career, Pancholi in an earlier interview with us had said, “It’s just the start for me and there is a long way to go. I don’t expect my life to change overnight. This is just the beginning and there’s so much more to do. And as far as people’s perception is concerned, I cannot change that. Either you like me or you hate me, I am not really making an effort to think how I can change the perception. My heart is clean, and my mind is positive. So I think only good things from now."

