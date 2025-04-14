South Asian DJ duo brings Punjabi Bhangra to Coachella 2025: Meet Indo Warehouse and their desi beats

Coachella 2025 hit different for many of the attendees, probably because this time, dhols were involved. South Asian talent didn’t just show up, it showed out. First, Hanumankind made waves with his high-octane debut on the global stage, backed by an explosive crew of dhol players. We thought that was the cultural moment of the weekend… but then came Indo Warehouse. Enter: Kunal Merchant and Kahani (aka Armaan Gupta), the New York-based DJ-producer duo who turned the desert into a desi rave temple. Taking the stage on April 12, Indo Warehouse brought a sonic explosion of Indo-house music; think pulsing Western beats layered with traditional Indian rhythms. But it wasn't just the sound that stole the show. Indo Warehouse

In what felt like a cultural homecoming, Indochella, as the fans are calling it, was a vibrant mix of desi beats to lively performances of Gujarati Garba twirls and thunderous Punjabi Bhangra footwork. As the stage came alive, it turned the entire festival into a celebration of culture and identity. After their performance, Indo Warehouse took to Instagram to reflect on the moment, posting: “From our roots to the desert — Coachella Weekend 1 was more than a show, it was a statement. Thank you for feeling every beat with us. The journey continues 🌵 #INDOCHELLA.”

Many attendees also took to social media to rave about the show. One user summed it up perfectly, saying that Indo Warehouse truly “did their thing” and added, “Pretty freakin’ awesome. Indo Warehouse is such a vibe.” This sentiment was echoed by many who stumbled upon the performance while major headliners were on stage. “Crazy how Lady Gaga is on and at the same time there’s an incredible performance by these Indian DJs,” one user wrote. “SHEEEESH Indo Warehouse didn’t have to go so hard. #Coachella.” Another fan praised the duo for their global representation, writing, “So much appreciation around the world for Indo Warehouse. They’re literally representing India…” The cultural pride was palpable, both on the stage and across social media. Perhaps the most telling comment came from someone reflecting on the broader Coachella experience: “As the festival draws to a close, the smaller stages are often more interesting than the main stage headliners. I prefer this one over Lady Gaga. Indo Warehouse. Hanumankind wasn’t the only one.”

At Coachella this year, it was clear that the energy wasn’t just at the top of the bill, it was in the heartbeat of a new movement.