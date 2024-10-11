Star couple Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunite for Speed's anniversary; here's what they looked like 30 years ago

The legendary thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, Speed, marked its 30th anniversary with a special reunion of the two stars on October 8. The cast came together at the Beyond Fest in the Egyptian Theatre located in Los Angeles. Director Jan de Bont praised Reeves and Bullock for their vital contributions to the film’s success, both critically and commercially.“I have never been so proud of those two actors, what they did for me and quite often unnatural to them,” said director, Jan de Bont (80). “What they had to do is just unbelievable. But the relationship that those two created together is absolutely amazing. And seeing it back on the screen tonight, it was so real. They were absolutely perfect.” Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Speed

Keanu Reeves, 'Speed' director Jan de Bont and Sandra Bullock

Today let's take a stroll down memory lane through some old pictures that showcase the dynamic chemistry between the costars. From candid behind-the-scenes shots to iconic stills from the film, these images remind us of the magic that made Speed a beloved classic.

A trip down memory lane

Speed was the first of Sandra's movies to propel the actor into veritable stardom. “I was the new kid on the block and it was nerve-wracking. I remember arriving [to the audition]. I remember the car I drove. I remember what I was thinking about. I remember the door. I walked in and I remember the room was kind of dark. I was happy to be there. I was excited,” she said.

Reeves, who played SWAT officer Jack Traven said, “I read the second draft, and the next draft and I was like, oh yeah, OK…it could be fun. I met this mad genius and I was like, oh fuck yeah, this is a director. This is a person with a vision. This is someone who has a passion for this story. At the time, I guess what struck me was the cinematographer on Die Hard. That he shot that, I was like, fuck yeah.”

While it has been a decade since the two stars have been seen in public together, they often have nice things to say about each other to the media.

According to de Bont, the success of a film like Speed also delivered pretty unexpected challenges. “Once you make successful movies, it’s really hard to keep going. The stress of taking those movies is pretty big because it’s so intense, and there’s so much action happening all the time that as a director you are completely exhausted for a long time after the movie is over. My life did change. You get more projects, that’s what is fantastic, of course. But I also find it really hard on myself to come up with new ideas that I like. Because I feel like when I direct, I feel like I am the audience. What would I want to see now if I was the audience in the theater?” he said.

Keanu will be seen as John Wick in 2025’s Ana de Armas spinoff Ballerina and play an angel in Aziz Ansari’s upcoming Good Fortune. As for Sandra, her upcoming projects include a sequel to Practical Magic costarring Nicole Kidman.