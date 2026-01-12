Subhash Ghai reviews Dhurandhar, gives Aditya Dhar a shout-out: ‘Saw the film yesterday and can't stop praising…’

Back in December, Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar arrived in theatres, taking the box office by storm. The internet was left gushing over the music, class acts by the entire star cast, Ranveer Singh’s transformation and Akshaye Khanna’s unmatchable swag. Not just fans but even celebrities couldn’t get enough. From filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vivek Agnihotri to actors such as Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal: several important members of the industry lauded Aditya and his film. Well, the film continues to be unstoppable and the latest celebrity to shower love on Dhurandhar is filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

A day after watching the film, director and producer Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram handle to congratulate Aditya Dhar and laud Dhurandhar . In his post, the filmmaker shared, “Hi Aditya. U deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema at commercial platform in HINDI INDIAN CINEMA. I saw the film yesterday n can’t stop praising your sense of details in story telling in chapters its conflicts , challenges, characters casting costumes cinematography n believable action n sets with brilliant performance of even smallest characters on screen with a world of Pakistani gangs some time ago.”

Subhash went on to add, “It deserves all its commercial success it got n I feel proud of u n your team of DHURANDHAR with all my blessings 🙏🏽.” Dhurandhar follows the story of an anti-terror covert operation. In the film, we witness Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an undercover agent, infiltrate Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna ferociously portrayed the role of a gangster named Rehman Dakait whereas R Madhavan has played the character of Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB. Arjun Rampal is seen as ISI’s Major Iqbal whereas Rakesh Bedi has portrayed a senior politician of the Pakistan Awami Party, with Sara Arjun playing his onscreen daughter and Hamza’s love interest. Meanwhile Sanjay Dutt won hearts as SP Chaudhary Aslam, head of Lyari Task Force.

Movie lovers are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to release on March 19.