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    Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol legal battle reignites

    Their working relationship deteriorated after three films

    Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 9:53 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Sunny Deol for over a decade after the actor allegedly walked out of Darshan’s film Good Morning India in 2008, is back to seeking legal recourse.

    Sunny Deol
    Sunny Deol
    Suneel Darshan
    Suneel Darshan

    The filmmaker had originally sued Deol for 20 crore, alleging losses after the actor walked out of the project. His petition was dismissed in a 2015 judgement. However, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court allowed Darshan to restore his appeal against the earlier judgement, while imposing a cost of 15, 000.

    The working relationship between Darshan and Deol spanned three films — Inteqaam (1988), Lootere (1993), Ajay (1996) — before eventually turning bitter. Despite the fallout, Darshan had earlier said he continued to respect the Deol family.

    We reached out to both Darshan and Deol, but neither of them responded till the time of going to press.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol Legal Battle Reignites
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