Sunita Rajwar on receiving acclaim for Santosh at Oscars & BAFTA: Global recognition's great but it doesn't get you work

After the miss at the Oscars, filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh could not succeed in bagging the trophy at the 78th BAFTA Awards. The film, which was screened at several film festivals, was nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British director.

But for actor Sunita Rajwar, who featured in the project alongside actor Shahana Goswami, wins and misses are part of life but the love she received after the film is overwhelming. “I am receiving a lot of love and respect from across the world,” she gushes.

However, despite the nominations, the 55-year-old feels that things haven’t changed drastically in her career. “Aapke paas kaam ki bharmaar ho jayegi — aisa nahi hota. Awards and nominations apni jagah hain and kaam milna alag baat hai. I am still auditioning, and things remain the same. But, people from our industry have personally congratulated me,” she shares, adding, “The good thing is that my work will be recognised, and it will be noticed how I have more to offer than comedy. I am lucky that I was chosen at the last moment as many established actors were in consideration.”

She adds that the situation might change when the film releases on the big screen or web. “For now, it has gone to festivals. Probably after its release in theatre or on OTT, my work will get noticed by the industry people. But it has been over two decades since my debut Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chaati Hoon (2003), and it is only gradually that I have reached here, and I am thankful.”

The actor has completed filming for Panchayat season 4 and is also eager to start shooting the new season of Gullak. “Lots of work will come [out this year], but it’s not right to say anything until the makers announce it officially.”