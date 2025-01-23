Culture Kaarva'n with Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sunita Rajwar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sajan Mishra and Malini in Lucknow

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will be conferred the fourth Jashn-e-Adab lifetime award during the two-day Culture Kaarva’n Virasat event, to be held at Indira Gandhi Prathishthan on January 24 and 25. The legendary flutist will also perform at the event. The event will have Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sunita Rajwar, Manu Rishi Chadha and Sajan and Swaransh Mishra. Play Court Martial will also be organised

Other highlights of the event will include Sur Sadhna by Sajan and Swaransh Mishra, a ghazal and folk performance by singer Malini Awasthi, an Odissi dance performance- Vasant Ullas, by Ranjana Gauhar and Vrinda Chaddha, a saxophone fusion by Col. Dr. Ashok Kumar, and Sufi singing by Rajeev Singh.

Playwright and director Arvind Gour, founder of the Asmita Theatre Group, will present his famous play Court Martial on the opening day. It will be followed by the dastangoi performance Dastan-e-Ram by Fouzia and Ritesh Yadav.

Adding glamour to the event will be actor-writer Manu Rishi Chadha, actor Sunita Rajwar, and author-poet Yatindra Mishra, who will be in conversation with Jyoti Sinha as they celebrate the centenary of filmmaker Raj Kapoor and singer Mohammed Rafi.

Organiser and poet Kunwar Ranjeet Singh says, “This is our third Culture Kaarva’n in Lucknow, but we are conducting a lifetime award ceremony for the first time in the city. Earlier, we have awarded dancer Sonal Mansingh, saxophonist Dr. Yash Gulati, and poet Ashok Chakradhar at different locations. This time, we have moved the event from a hotel to a larger venue so that more people can participate, and we can expand the scope for the play and musical performances.”

He added that the Kavya Kumbh would feature a kavi sammelan and mushaira, which will include poet Prof. Waseem Barelvi, Surendra Sharma, Farhat Ehsas, Shariq Kaifi, Quaiser Khalid, Sita Sagar, Madan Mohan Danish, Azm Shakiri, Ashwani Kumar Chand, Kunwar Ranjeet Singh and others. A Baitbazi, Katha Rang, and Sheri Nashist event will also be held on the occasion.