Sunny Deol shares late father Dharmendra's last message before his demise: ‘Kuch galti ho gayi ho toh…’

The Hindi film industry continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. But fans have one last chance to glimpse the legendary actor on the big screen with the release of Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, as well as Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia. Dharmendra

A glimpse of Dharmendra’s final days on set Now, in an act of service to longtime fans of Dharmendra, son Sunny Deol recently shared a moving behind-the-scenes video of his father on the sets of Ikkis. Captioning the video, Sunny wrote, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year.”

In the clip, Dharmendra can be seen expressing heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain Sriram ji… the film is done in a very nice way. I think people in both India and Pakistan should watch it.”

The video also captures a tender farewell moment from the sets of Ikkis. Surrounded by actor Jaideep Ahlawat and director Sriram Raghavan, Dharmendra is seen cutting a cake to mark his final day of shooting. “I am a bit sad today for the last day of shooting,” he says with a smile. He concludes with a deeply moving message that now feels even more poignant: “I love you all. Kuch kahi koi galti ho gayi ho toh uske liye kshama karna.”