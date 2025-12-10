Sunny Deol’s Border 2 to feature in theatres with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash release; read

Border 2 is easily one of the most awaited Indian films, and excitement around the sequel is only growing stronger. The war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, is eyeing a January 2026 release, but fans will get a first glimpse much sooner — in an unexpected way.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the teaser of Border 2 will be unveiled on December 16, marking Vijay Diwas, a day that commemorates India’s victory in the 1971 war. The launch event in Mumbai will reportedly be attended by lead actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, along with director Anurag Singh and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. While there is no confirmation yet about Diljit Dosanjh’s presence, the occasion promises to be a star-studded celebration.

Border 2 to meet James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash After the official unveiling, Border 2’s teaser will reportedly be attached to one of the biggest global releases of 2025 — Avatar: Fire and Ash. According to another report by News18, the teaser will play alongside James Cameron’s upcoming blockbuster when it hits theatres on December 19.

With Cameron’s film expected to bring massive footfall worldwide, this move is being seen as a marketing masterstroke. Attaching the teaser to Avatar: Fire and Ash will give Border 2 extensive exposure across both domestic and international screens much before its 2026 release.