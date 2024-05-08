Sunny Hinduja on his play with The Family Man co-star Sharib Hashmi: Theatre se bada actor ki life mein koi riyaaz nahin

Actors Sunny Hinduja and Sharib Hashmi have worked together in The Family Man and share a strong bond. As a testament to their friendship, they decided to team up for a play. Hinduja says, “The initial idea was to make a film and it originated from [us writing] the kind of roles we aspired to do.” Sunny Hinduja on his play with The Family Man co-star Sharib Hashmi

The 38-year-old, who is a trained actor from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has a long history with theatre. Ask if the stage allows him more freedom, and he shares, “Kahin bhi acting kara do, humein toh freedom milti hai. Ab mauka mila hai kuch create karne ka. Theatre se bada actor ki life mein koi riyaaz nahin hai.”

The actors will play the lead in this two-man play, while also being the creative producers and directors. It’s often said that theatre isn’t a financially lucrative medium, but the Yodha actor feels things are changing for the best: “Cheezein behtar hoti ja rahi hain. But, there is a satisfaction from theatre that you can’t get anywhere, aur use aap paison mein nahin tol sakte. Uss hisaab se theatre anmol hai.”

While he has been appreciated for his roles in shows such as Aspirants and The Railway Men (2023), he hasn’t got any leading roles till date. To this end, the actor says, “You need to keep thinking of how to bring something new [to the table]. I am happy with the kind of roles I am getting currently and [I believe] leading roles are just around the corner.”