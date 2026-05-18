Suraj Nambiar slams rumours on why he and Mouni Roy are divorcing: No third party, no dispute, no alimony

In a fresh statement issued via Instagram Stories, Suraj slammed all the beliefs about their marriage. Some reports had hinted at extra-marital affairs on the part of both of them, while some said the divorce has already happened and they have been living separately for a while now. Suraj wrote in his note, “Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

Actor Mouni Roy and husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar recently confirmed their separation following days of endless speculation. And he has had enough of the rumors being attached to the development in their lives.

Since some of their friends too, had been named in the controversy, Suraj took note of the same, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

He went on to mention that media houses have chosen to “fabricate narratives that do not exist.” He continued, “These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do. Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had got married on January 27 in 2022.