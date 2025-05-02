‘Taimur forgave me’: Saif Ali Khan reveals son Taimur’s reaction after watching Adipurush, admits apologising to him

In the last three decades, Saif Ali Khan has proven his versatility time and again. Some of his most loved onscreen characters have been antagonists, which only goes to show that he can play any character with utmost finesse. Langda Tyagi of Omkara (2006) is the biggest example of the same. So when fans heard that Saif was all set to play Ravana aka Lankesh in Om Raut’s Adipurush (2023), the excitement was unmatched. However, when the film releases, the actor along with his director Om and co-stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon faced a lot of backlash. Saif has now revealed his son Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction to Adipurush. Taimur Ali Khan recently watched Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush

In a recent podcast with his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, Saif Ali Khan was asked what Taimur’s reaction is when he sees his Abba onscreen. Hearing this, Saif replied, “No, because I have done different characters. Sometimes it's been a bad guy. So, then they ask me, ‘Are you a good guy or a bad guy?’ Maine abhi Adipurush dikhaayi (laughs). Woh kuchh der ke baad mujhe aise dekhne lage. So I said ‘Yeah, sorry’. He said ‘it's okay’. He forgave me.” Saif was brutally trolled for his look and portrayal of Lankesh in Adipurush after the film’s release. Many even claimed that the film was one of his worst performances till date.

Last week, Saif and Jaideep arrived on OTT with their latest film Jewel Thief. Also starring Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, the heist action thriller has been directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film received mixed reactions from netizens, ranging from ‘forgettable’ to ‘mass hit’. But a majority of fans seemed to agree on one thing — the handsome Saif Ali Khan was charming and captivating as a thief, leaving audiences in awe of his performance and his looks.