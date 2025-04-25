Jewel Thief on OTT: Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat’s heist film gets mixed reviews, from ‘forgettable’ to ‘mass hit’

After being stabbed by a robber at his Bandra apartment, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his comeback to our screens today with his new film Jewel Thief. The heist action thriller, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, has been produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Jewel Thief took the digital route and soon after it was released today, audiences enjoyed a fun binge-watch session. Well, the verdict is here, according to which the Saif-starrer has sadly received a lukewarm response. Jewel Thief arrives on OTT

Some fans have thoroughly enjoyed the heist action film. For instance, one social media user’s review read, “#JewelThief is a fun-filled heist film which works very well especially because of the twists and turns in the second half of the film. #SaifAliKhan is brilliant in the lead role #NikitaDutta is reliable and #JaideepAhlawat is outstanding as the antagonist. Mass Hit.” Lauding Saif, another fan gushed, “In #JewelThief, #SaifAliKhan shines as Rehan Roy, bringing depth and flair to his portrayal. His charismatic thief steals the show with effortless style and razor-sharp lines. Every moment he’s on screen captivates, leaving us in awe of both his look and performance.”

However, there are also many who termed the film as ‘forgettable’ after it failed to make an impact on them. One such netizen tweeted: “JEWEL THIEF ⭐⭐ Can we start by this, WHY? @NetflixIndia had Saif Ali Khan along with Jaideep Ahlawat, both of them are talented enough to carry movies on their own. But boy this movie started nose diving just after this Red Sun shit whispered from start. Best thing Jaideep & the song Ilzaam, rest is forgettable.”

Another review read, “Jewel Thief : The Heist Begins Is a forgettable mix of clichés thieves,cops,and fake diamonds. The plot feels like something a junior would imagine, with a predictable ending. Nikita Dutta Looks beautiful,while Saif Ali Khan disappoints. Jaideep Ahlawat performance stands out.”

Are you planning to watch Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins on OTT this weekend?