Tamannaah Bhatia turns up the heat like never before for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood song Ghafoor; watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is gorgeous, and that’s a fact. Fans are always delighted to watch her shine on screen, in all her glory. But last year, audiences got a chance to witness her in a whole new avatar when she burnt the dance floor on Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2 . Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were the lead stars, but Tamannaah as Shama was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the film. So when it was announced that Tamannaah has shot a dance number for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood , fans were obviously excited. A day after the show’s release, the promotional track titled Ghafoor is finally here. If you thought Tamannaah was hotness personified in Aaj Ki Raat , think again.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’s new song Ghafoor begins with the OG bad men of Bollywood Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet revealing that they are on Ghafoor’s island, which has alcohol, money and everything that a villain needs. All that’s missing is an item number. That’s when Tamannaah Bhatia descends on earth in a cage, looking smoking hot. She goes on to turn up the heat with her crazy dance moves like never before on this party track. As always, Tamannaah looks breathtaking and her smooth as butter moves are unmatched. But it is her expressions which take the cake.

The internet can’t seem to get enough! In the comment section below, a social media user gushed, “This is illegal man , she got no right to look so damn hot in this song,” whereas another wrote, “Brahamastra bacha ke rakha tha, ab use kiya hai for viewership.” A comment read, “Tamannah just nailed this song with her beauty, expressions and Dance moves 🔥❤,” whereas a fan shared, “Wow. What a song! Super direction Aryan.. Watched 6 episode till now... final one is pending.”

Starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal in the lead with cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan amongst others, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix.