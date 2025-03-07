Tamannaah's cryptic take on love resurfaces amid breakup reports with Vijay Varma: "Love can only be ek tarfa..."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been among those surprise Bolly couples that immediately won over the hearts of fans, as soon as news of them being romantically involved got the spotlight. Their easy going demeanour and suave vibe didn't really make it hard to see why everyone was rooting so hard for them. That is of course until sudden news of a potential split started doing the rounds of the rumour mill, starting a few days back. Tamannaah's cryptic take on love resurfaces amid break up reports with Vijay Varma

To add to the noise, Vijay and Tamannaah seem to have removed all photos together from their respective Instagram handles. Amid this quiet chaos, an interview clip of Tamannaah with fitness influencer Luke Coutinho, has resurfaced on YouTube, in which she can be seen sharing quite a unique take on love and relationships.

"I think there are a few things that I recently realised. One is that people confuse what love is and relationship is. I don’t even mean necessarily in a man-woman relationship, but even in friends. The moment it is conditional, I feel like it ceases to be love in that moment. Love can only be unconditional, it can only be ek tarfa. It is your love. Two people can individually love each other, but essentially love in an inside job, it’s how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations and you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then it’s just transactional". The real cincher? Tamannaah saying, "There’s something beautiful about not having control over how much you are giving to the person you love". Chills.

Speaking about the difference between being single and taken, the chat also saw Tamannaah reveal that she's a thorough relationship girl: "I have always been happier when I have been in a relationship when I was not in one. I like the feeling of having companionship, it’s a wonderful feeling. But, it matters who is in that equation with you, who you let in that equation with you". That being said, Tamannaah is a big proponent of being conscious of who you're choosing as a partner, because to some extent, one does have control on the kind of person they end up with: "You cannot choose your parents, but you can choose your partner and friends. Sometimes, you are stopping what’s good for you from happening, just by holding on to the idea of what you think will be good for you. What you think you need might not actually be what you actually need".

Incredibly profound indeed!