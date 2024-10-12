Tanuj Virwani, Mohena Kumari, Smriti Khanna: Celebs share the magic of Navratri with their little ones

As they embark on their first Navratri as a family, celebs share the joy of introducing their daughter to cultural festivities, dolling her up, and reflecting on the significance of this vibrant celebration in their lives. Tanuj Virwani and Sugganddha Mishra

Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who welcomed his baby girl (no name yet) on September 24 with wife Tanya Jacob, says that “It’s definitely going to be a very special Navratri for us.” “No Navratri celebrations up until now in my life have come even remotely close. The timing is incredible, it’s also mine, my wife’s and my mum’s birthday in a few days, so a lot of celebrations ahead. She is just a few days old so we don’t want to overwhelm her, but we are planning to dress her in traditional clothes. We all certainly believe that ghar mai Laxmi aayi hain. Our little kanjak will bring a lot of good luck into our family,” he shares.

Mohena Kumari

Actor Mohena Kumari will also be marking the first Navratri of her daughter Gauritaa (born on March 31) with husband Suyesh Rawat. “I am feeling great because she just turned six months old and Navratri is already here. We will be getting her Annaprashan done during this auspicious time, its double special. We will feed her kheer, so I am quite excited about that. My husband and I don’t want to disturb her with accessories, so we will just make her wear simple and soft traditional wear, no sparkles or anything. She will surely wear a bindi though. We are looking forward to celebrating all the festivities with her. She is our little kanjak and will spread magic in our lives,” she tells us.

Smriti Khanna

For former actor Smriti Khanna, who got blessed with her second daughter Aizah on September 5 after her first born Anayka, It’s very special, because now “we have two laxmis in the house.” “This occasion has always been special because I have grown up with my sister, we have all the memories. Moreover, it is a whole thing in Delhi to collect kanjaks. I hope she also does this after growing up a little. I got matching coloured outfits for both of them. I had to get something really tiny for Aizah. I am so excited to see her dressed up during Navratri. These girls brighten up every festival, they bring that kind of warmth in the family. I am sure my younger one will also do the same as her elder sister, once she grows up,” she adds.

Sugganddha Mishra

Actor-comedian Sugganddha Mishra welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sanket Bhosle, last year in December. She says, “This Navratri is extra special for us because we have our very own little kanjak, our daughter! It feels like the divine blessings of Maa Durga have taken form in our home, filling every corner with joy, laughter, and the cutest little giggles. I’ve already ordered the cutest little traditional ghaghra choli for her, in Mata Rani’s favorite red color. With a tiny bindi on her forehead, bangles jingling on her wrists, and her infectious smile, she’ll look like a mini Maa Durga herself. I’ll be preparing kheer, puri, and halwa as offerings, she’s more excited to get her hands on them than I am. This navratri we will announce her name on our social media. She’s our bundle of joy, and no matter how much work festivals are, she makes every moment a festival of love and laughter.”

Anshuman Jha

Actor Anshuman Jha welcomed his baby girl, Tara, with his wife Sierra Winters on March 10. “Navratri has always been a special time of the year and my mom always used to make it special, and this year we have been blessed in ways I can't even define with Tara's birth. Sierra is an incredible chef and loves to make Indian deserts. So, we will be definitely doing the traditional Prasad (Kheer) for Durga Ma. In addition, we will be enjoying the delicacies at the Pandal. As for dolling up - Durga Ma has sent us a dolled up angel - we are so grateful,” he expresses.