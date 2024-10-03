Navratri day 1: The heartening lore of the humble and grounded Maa Shailputri, the first of the Navadurgas

The Navratras are finally here! Just like that, we have collectively made it to the festive stretch of the year. Besides your calendar standing open to the page of October, a heady combination of the sweet waft in the air and the tepid but tolerable temperatures are enough to let your being know that Maa has arrived. While the next 9 days are of course set to entail an atmosphere of celebration, delicious eats and the best picks from your ethnic wardrobe, we mustn't forget the beautiful lore that forms the foundation of this seminal festive stretch. What better way then, to commemorate the religiosity at the core of the Navratras, by setting some time aside in the day to pay your respects to the Navadurgas, one for each day. Today then, is Maa Shailputri's day. Day 1 of Navratri this year, dated October 3, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri(Photos: X)

As explained in the Shiva Purana, Maa Shailputri is the daughter of King Himavat, ruler of the Himalayas. Maa Shailputri's name quite literally translates to 'putri' (daughter) of the 'shaila' (mountains). Maa Shailputri was actually Sati in her previous birth. Having married Lord Shiva against her father King Daksha's wishes, Sati wanted to put an end to the estrangement with her parents by attending a massive yagna being hosted by her father. Despite Lord Shiva not being invited to the same — King Daksha still didn't approve of their union — Sati convinced him to come along. Things took a turn for the worse however, when King Daksha chose to use the opportunity to belittle Lord Shiva. Not being able to stomach her husband's insult, Sati jumped into the Yagna fire.

Coming back to her reincarnation, Maa Shailputri's 'vaahan' is Nandi, the bull. She wields a trident as well as a lotus in her hands. Embodying the power of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, Maa Shailaputri's essence is that of the earth, referring to her blessings which preside over the hills, valleys, seas, oceans and atmosphere. She also presides over the Muladhar chakra or the root chakra which is associated with sentiments of feeling grounded in one's life, materially, emotionally as well as spiritually.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Shailputri by including something yellow in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah' and 'Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvini' in congruence with an offering of ghee will instantly leave you feeling grounded and full of gratitude.

Shubh Navratri!