Tara Sutaria makes first public appearance amid Veer Pahariya breakup rumours, keeps her distance from paps

Tara was seen arriving at the airport early on Friday, dressed casually and walking alone. The actor, who has kept a low profile since the news of her breakup began circulating, appeared polite but distant. While Tara briefly acknowledged the shutterbugs with a polite wave, she appeared keen on maintaining her distance.

After weeks of heavy speculation, the Pahariya-Sutaria ship has seemingly hit rocky waters. Post a string of solo appearances and cryptic posts from Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria has finally been seen in public. This marks her first appearance since reports of their breakup surfaced.

Just two days earlier, Veer had sent the internet into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post that fans believe hinted at his split from Tara. The actor shared photos from a new shoot with the caption, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…” The emotional post quickly drew attention, with many users interpreting it as a subtle confirmation of the breakup.

Solo appearances fuel breakup buzz Rumours about trouble in the relationship intensified after Veer arrived solo at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception in Mumbai earlier this week. Despite a star-studded guest list that included Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon, Veer’s solo appearance did not go unnoticed.

Adding to the speculation, Veer was also photographed returning from a short vacation a few days earlier, again, without Tara. The actor was seen rushing through a private airport, later joined by his brother Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor. Tara’s absence in the pictures immediately drew attention online.