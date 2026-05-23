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‘That’s my best friend!' exclaims Eva Longoria as she reunites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

Eva Longoria excitedly reunited with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026, sharing a warm hug as fans celebrated their friendship online.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 12:16 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Friday ended the wait for millions of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans. She finally walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival, keeping her annual ritual intact. The reason why it generated massive buzz this time was also because the brand she represents didn't use her poster at the Martinez hotel earlier, instead putting actor Alia Bhatt at the forefront.

Eva Longoria poses with Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026.

What further left social media excited was Aishwarya's reunion with her Cannes bestie- Hollywood actor Eva Longoria! The two, dressed their best and looking radiant, met up on the red carpet, and the meeting has left fans gushing. Check out the video:

Both the looks were hailed by the fashion community.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘That’s my best friend!' exclaims Eva Longoria as she reunites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘That’s my best friend!' exclaims Eva Longoria as she reunites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes
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