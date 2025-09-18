The Ba***ds of Bollywood X Reviews: Aryan Khan has made a good show, say fans; Raghav Juyal-Emraan Hashmi win hearts

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has finally arrived on OTT. Starring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal in the lead with epic cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and SRK himself, the web series was one of the biggest and most awaited releases of the year. But did it manage to impress netizens? Well, first day reviews suggest that Aryan’s debut is a ‘pompous hit’, a must watch, where comedy takes center stage. The entire team has done phenomenal work whereas the cameos fit in perfectly. But special mention goes to Raghav and his chemistry with Emraan Hashmi.

Lauding Aryan Khan and his show, a fan stated, “#AryanKhan has a blockbuster with #TheBadsOfBollywood! What a solid directorial debut 😍 Super-funny, super-filmy, and clichéd in the best way. His individualistic voice shines through, plus, it has the BEST CAMEO EVER - “saara akka Bollywood ek taraf aur...”😅👏🏽 A ‘pompous’ hit!,” whereas another netizen claimed, “The Bads of Bollywood (Review) A fun show. I feared it might slip into commercial tropes instead of satire but it didn’t. Aryan Khan made a good show. Comedy was the main highlight, laughed this much after a long time watching an Indian film or show.”

A Twitter review read, “#TheBadsOfBollywood - loved it. Very smartly written with so many meta references. It delivers on what it promised in trailer. Great performances by Lakshya, Bobby, Raghav, Sahher, Anya. Cameos actually feels natural for the first time. #AryanKhan as a debutant has done amazing!” Lauding Raghav and Emraan’s epic chemistry, a netizen shared, “Raghav's chemistry with Emraan😂😭hilarious af! I laughed like anything 😂.”

Another gushed, “This is actually funny and the sweetest thing to watch. God 5 episodes down 2 left. I am loving it 😍😍 Ps I see Aryan where your sense of humor coming from 😂.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to binge-watch Aryan’s show on Netflix this weekend?