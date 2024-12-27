Lee Min Ho on his car accident: ‘Went through anger, denial, depression and eventually acceptance’

Actor Lee Min Ho is one of South Korea's biggest stars, celebrated for his roles in iconic dramas like Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, and The Heirs. As he prepares for his highly anticipated return to the small screen with When the Stars Gossip, the actor recently opened up about a life-altering event that shaped his journey. Lee Min Ho will be making his comeback to the world of Kdrama after almost five years

During a Christmas episode of a tvN variety show hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, Lee Min Ho revisited the devastating car accident he endured in 2006. At just 20 years old, he and his close friend, actor Jung Il Woo, were involved in a severe collision caused by a drunk driver who crossed the centreline. The accident was fatal for the occupants of the other vehicle and left Min Ho with critical injuries, including a fractured thigh bone and torn cartilage, which confined him to a hospital bed for nearly a year.

Recalling the ordeal, he said, “It even made the local news in Gangwon Province. It was a fatal accident. Everyone in the offending vehicle passed away. I spent almost a year lying in a hospital bed.”

The accident brought his budding career to an abrupt halt and left him grappling with complex emotions. “We were both just 20 years old, a time when you were dreaming and eager to pursue your aspirations as an adult. Suddenly, everything stopped without warning. I went through denial, anger, depression, and eventually acceptance,” he shared.

At the time, Lee Min Ho had just completed filming for Secret Garden, which was supposed to be his first major break in the K-drama industry. However, his prolonged recovery meant he had to watch from the sidelines as his friend Jung Il Woo returned to acting and found success with the drama High Kick. “I hated myself for feeling that way. I wanted to cheer for my friend wholeheartedly, but I also wanted to be recognised and make a name for myself,” he admitted.

Because of the injuries he suffered due to the accident, Lee Min Ho was also excused from mandatory conscription. Instead, he fulfilled the national defense by serving as a public service officer for his military service.

Despite the setbacks, Lee Min Ho’s resilience saw him return to acting stronger than ever. His breakthrough role in Boys Over Flowers catapulted him to fame, cementing his place as one of South Korea’s most beloved stars. Over the years, he has continued to captivate audiences with his versatility and charisma, earning a devoted global fanbase.

Now, as he readies himself for When the Stars Gossip, his journey stands as a testament to his determination and ability to overcome adversity, further solidifying his status as one of South Korea’s most beloved actors.