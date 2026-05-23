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The Mandalorian and Grogu: This safe Star Wars adventure starring Pedro Pascal could benefit more from higher stakes

Directed by Jon Favreau, this film follows the journey of a bounty hunter and his ward, Grogu, as they navigate intergalactic politics.

Published on: May 23, 2026 04:11 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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We live in an era where franchises and cinematic universes guarantee instant attention. Box office numbers matter later, but the first victory lies in dominating conversation. The Mandalorian and Grogu enjoys that. What works in it's favour, is that it functions effectively as a standalone adventure despite being deeply rooted in the larger Star Wars mythology and continuing from the TV series The Mandalorian. You can walk into the film with little to no knowledge of the decades-spanning franchise and still find yourself thoroughly engaged by it's world and characters.

A still from the film.

Directed by Job Favreau, the story revolves around The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, his ward. He is tasked with catching Rotta The Hutt, the son of Jabba The Hutt. Nowhere like his father, he yearns for his freedom and reveals to The Mandalorian that his uncle and aunt placed a bounty on his head because they want to kill him. Mandalorian decides to be on Rotta's side and thus begins a cat and mouse chase.

The VFX, needless to say, is good. Not creating Grogu completely out of VFX and using an animatronic puppet actually translates better on the big screen.

Overall, The Mandalorian and Grogu succeeds more as a crowd-pleasing adventure than a groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars universe. It plays things safe, occasionally too safe, but thrives on the warmth and the easy chemistry between it's two central characters. The storytelling could have benefited from greater urgency.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / The Mandalorian and Grogu: This safe Star Wars adventure starring Pedro Pascal could benefit more from higher stakes
Home / HTCity / Cinema / The Mandalorian and Grogu: This safe Star Wars adventure starring Pedro Pascal could benefit more from higher stakes
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