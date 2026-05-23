The Mandalorian and Grogu: This safe Star Wars adventure starring Pedro Pascal could benefit more from higher stakes

We live in an era where franchises and cinematic universes guarantee instant attention. Box office numbers matter later, but the first victory lies in dominating conversation. The Mandalorian and Grogu enjoys that. What works in it's favour, is that it functions effectively as a standalone adventure despite being deeply rooted in the larger Star Wars mythology and continuing from the TV series The Mandalorian. You can walk into the film with little to no knowledge of the decades-spanning franchise and still find yourself thoroughly engaged by it's world and characters.

A still from the film.

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Directed by Job Favreau, the story revolves around The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, his ward. He is tasked with catching Rotta The Hutt, the son of Jabba The Hutt. Nowhere like his father, he yearns for his freedom and reveals to The Mandalorian that his uncle and aunt placed a bounty on his head because they want to kill him. Mandalorian decides to be on Rotta's side and thus begins a cat and mouse chase.

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{{^usCountry}} Written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, the pace is largely on point, rarely allowing the film to get weighed down by the dense mythology. The screenplay smartly balances fan service with accessibility, ensuring that longtime Star Wars followers get their share of references. What particularly works is how the writers keep the relationship between The Mandalorian and Grogu at the centre of the chaos. Amid bounty hunters and intergalactic politics, the film never forgets that it's emotional core lies in the bond between a warrior and a child searching for belonging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, the pace is largely on point, rarely allowing the film to get weighed down by the dense mythology. The screenplay smartly balances fan service with accessibility, ensuring that longtime Star Wars followers get their share of references. What particularly works is how the writers keep the relationship between The Mandalorian and Grogu at the centre of the chaos. Amid bounty hunters and intergalactic politics, the film never forgets that it's emotional core lies in the bond between a warrior and a child searching for belonging. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where things begin to falter is... the stakes are never high enough for the experience to be overwhelming. It is largely safe, and at times repetitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where things begin to falter is... the stakes are never high enough for the experience to be overwhelming. It is largely safe, and at times repetitive. {{/usCountry}}

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The VFX, needless to say, is good. Not creating Grogu completely out of VFX and using an animatronic puppet actually translates better on the big screen.

Overall, The Mandalorian and Grogu succeeds more as a crowd-pleasing adventure than a groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars universe. It plays things safe, occasionally too safe, but thrives on the warmth and the easy chemistry between it's two central characters. The storytelling could have benefited from greater urgency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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